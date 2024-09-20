Okumura

Real Name: Shigeo Okumura

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 209 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 25, 1972

From: Osaka, Japan

Pro Debut: December 31, 1994

Trained By: TPW Dojo

Finishing Move: Brainbuster

– Okumura began his career in the dying days of Tokyo Pro Wrestling, and with the company on its deathbed, he would soon be competing as a

– In 1997, Okumura began working for hardcore promotions such as IWA Japan and Big Japan

– On October 14, 1997, Okumura defeated Shunme Matsuzaki to win the CCW Canadian Heavyweight Title. Despite the name of the title, this belt had been primarily defended in Japan for a number of years

– In the first half of 1998, Okumura worked semi-regularly for All Japan

– On July 31, 1999, Okumura won the Samurai Project Simley Cup, defeating The Great Takeru in the final

– In 2000, following the NOAH exodus, Okumura signed a full-time contract with All Japan. He would see out his independent commitments before becoming exclusive to the company from July onwards

– In May 2004, Okumura was sent to Mexico’s CMLL on a learning excursion

– It had originally been intended for Okumura to return to Japan in 2005, however, he enjoyed living and working in Mexico so much that he officially emigrated to the country. He would continue his affiliation with Japanese promotions, working as a liaison for other young wrestlers who would be sent on their own learning excursions to Mexico

– At Toryumon DragonMania III, Okumura, Hajime Ohara & Hiromi Horiguchi defeated Brazo de Oro, Brazo de Platino & Maximo

– At CMLL Infierno En El Ring 2009, Okumura was one of the successful competitors in a multi-man Mask vs. Hair Cage Match

– At CMLL’s 76th Anniversary Show, La Ola Amarilla (Okumura, Tetsuya Naito, Jushin Liger & Yujiro) defeated Black Warrior, Ultimo Guerrero, Hector Garza & Atlantis

– Okumura teamed with Yujiro to win CMLL’s 2009 Torneo Gran Alternativa, defeating Mistico & Angel de Oro in the final

– On July 12, 2011, Okumura defeated El Gallo to win the Occidente Light Heavyweight Title

– On September 18, Okumura defeated El Gallo to retain the Occidente Light Heavyweight Title

– At Fantastica Mania 2012, Okumura & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Tama Tonga & King Fale

– On May 1, 2012, Okumura defeated Valiente to retain the Occidente Light Heavyweight Title

– On March 3, 2013, La Fiebre Amarilla (Okumura & Namajague) defeated Stuka Jr & Fuego to win the CMLL Arena Coliseo Tag Team Titles

– Okumura lost his hair in a match at Homenaje A Dos Leyendas 2013

– On July 14, La Fiebre Amarilla (Okumura & Namajague) defeated Los Reyes de la Atlantida (Guerrero Maya Jr & Delta) to retain the CMLL Arena Coliseo Tag Team Titles

– Okumura made a pair of appearances for ROH in October 2016

– On December 16, 2018, Okumura defeated Joe Kim in Costa Rica to win the CWE Heavyweight Title

– Okumura returned to ROH for another pair of appearances in August 2019 and would also compete at the next month’s Global Wars events

– At the 2022 CMLL Copa Bicentenarios event, Okumura, Fuego & Panterita del Ring Jr defeated Guerrero Maya Jr, Dark Magic & Disturbio

– At Fantastica Mania Mexico 2023, Okumura & DOUKI defeated Captain Suicida & Audaz

– At Dia De Muertos 2023, Okumura, Magia Blanca & Rugido defeated Rey Cometa, Espiritu Negro & Dulce Gardenia

– At MLW’s 2024 Burning Crush event, Okumura & Satoshi Kojima defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr & Richard Holliday

– At War Chamber 2024, Okumura, Kojima, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr, Richard Holliday, Josh Bishop & Tom Lawlor

– On May 11, CozyMAX (Okumura & Kojima) defeated The Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) to win the vacant MLW Tag Team Titles

– On May 28, CozyMAX defeated Los Depredadores (Magia Blanca & Rugido) to retain the MLW Tag Team Titles

– At Fantastica Mania USA 2024, CozyMAX defeated Los Depredadores (Magnus & Rugido) to retain the MLW Tag Team Titles

– At MLW Fightland 2024, Okumura defeated Adam Priest

