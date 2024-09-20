Jade Cargill open to gaining experience in NXT, Joe Hendry thanks Terry Taylor

– Joe Hendry posted:

Thank you Terry Taylor. It was a privilege to be your student.

I walked out of the Performance Center a very different wrestler to the one that walked in. You pushed me to be the best version of myself I can be pic.twitter.com/VzP2Tx4ha9 — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) September 20, 2024

– In a recent interview with WrestleZone, Jade Cargill discussed the possibility of gaining additional in-ring experience by appearing on NXT and having regular appearances on SmackDown. The Storm of WWE expressed openness to the idea, saying she would welcome the opportunity to get more reps and further develop her skills if presented with the chance. I wouldn’t mind it, just to get the reps and the experience, at all. I know that’s one of the things that I mentioned in the very beginning before I even started, was going back and forth fluctuating. Right now, working with the EST, I don’t think that’s going to happen any time soon. But if it happens, I welcome it. We are all here to work and we are all here to get reps.

