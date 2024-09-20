Jade Cargill open to gaining experience in NXT, Joe Hendry thanks Terry Taylor

Sep 20, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Joe Hendry posted:

– In a recent interview with WrestleZone, Jade Cargill discussed the possibility of gaining additional in-ring experience by appearing on NXT and having regular appearances on SmackDown. The Storm of WWE expressed openness to the idea, saying she would welcome the opportunity to get more reps and further develop her skills if presented with the chance. I wouldn’t mind it, just to get the reps and the experience, at all. I know that’s one of the things that I mentioned in the very beginning before I even started, was going back and forth fluctuating. Right now, working with the EST, I don’t think that’s going to happen any time soon. But if it happens, I welcome it. We are all here to work and we are all here to get reps.

