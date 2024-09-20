Former WWE star Xia Li to make TNA debut next week as Lei Ying Lee

Former WWE star Xia Li, now going by the name of Lei Ying Lee, will be making her TNA Wrestling debut next week on Impact.

Vignettes for her arrival have been airing for a couple of weeks on TNA TV but her debut date was only announced during yesterday’s show.

The 36-year-old Chinese star learned her trade at the WWE Performance Center starting in 2017 and was the first Chinese woman to compete in a WWE ring. After a few years in NXT, she was drafted to Smackdown in the 2021 Draft.

She was eventually released in April 2024 after seven years with the company.

