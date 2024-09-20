Alberto El Patron wants to retire in WWE

Alberto El Patron says his dream is to return to #WWE and retire there:

“I don’t know, years ago the last time you and I talked to me. I said yes because you know everybody knows this. I was always in good terms with the man, but the man is not there anymore. So I don’t know how it is today when it comes to the new or the people running the company. I know they know what I’m doing or what I’ve been doing all these years, especially these past 16 months. I’m hoping that after seeing the best version of Alberto Del Rio because I’m in a fantastic place and moment right now. I hope, after all that hard work, they decide that one day to make the call because I would love. I would be lying if I don’t tell you or tell the fans that’s my biggest dream to go back there and have one last one and retire finally, you know, hanging my boots. But hanging my boots after a match in the WWE against one of my favorite wrestlers, whoever it is Punk, Cena Rey Mysterio, Big Show. I had a punk single, whoever it is I had the opportunity to fight the best in my industry. So it doesn’t matter who it is me that’s that last match but I would love to do having that happening in the WWE.”

Source: Sportskeeda

