9/19/24 TNA Impact Results

– First Class defeated Sinner & Saint

– Mike Santana defeated JDC in a Texas Death Match ~ Afterward, Moose took a steel chair and assaulted Santana.

– Rhino Defeated Matt Cardona due to DQ usage of a chair. Afterward, PCO just can’t wait and attacked Cardona. However, Cardona didn’t stick around & PCO took out his frustration on the steel chair.

– Lei Ying Lee makes her TNA Debut next week

– Spitfire defeated NXT Kandal Grey & Carlee Bright to retain TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships

– Director of Authority Santino Marella books Frankie Kazarian vs Joe Hendry for next week with the winner facing Nic Nemeth in the main event of Bound For Glory for the TNA World Title

– The Hardys & Masha Slamovich defeated The System & Tasha Steelz

