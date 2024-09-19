WWE News and Notes

– WrestleVotes Radio reports that The Lucha Bros signing with WWE is likely a done deal, as the production of masks, T-shirts, and other promotional materials are underway.

– WWE Raw will go back to being a 3-hour show, starting in January 2025 on Netflix.

– Fightful reports Kevin Owens has been approached for a new WWE contract. Owens has not signed a new deal as of yet and his contract is expected to be up at the end of the year. AEW is expected to make Owens a big offer if he becomes available.

– Dave Meltzer says that when he was interviewed for the upcoming Vince McMahon docuseries on Netflix, every single aspect of McMahon’s life’s story was covered.

Says some people in WWE are unhappy with it:

“I can only say that the director who did it, covered with me everything that I would expect someone to cover. There were no stones left unturned in this thing.

What the final product is, I know there are people in WWE who are not happy with it. I don’t know how fair it is to Vince, but there were people there very unhappy.”

