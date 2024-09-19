Note on CM Punk’s NXT segment, Cash Wheeler talked out of retirement

– Fightful reports CM Punk’s segment with Roxanne Perez and Giulia on this Tuesday’s WWE NXT went longer than originally planned. Punk also stuck around the PC for about 30 minutes after the show ended signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

– Dax Harwood has revealed that he had to talk Cash Wheeler into not retiring after his arrest:

“I guess a week after he told me what happened — he said, ‘I think I’m going to retire because I don’t want to subject you to any of this stuff that I’m going through.’

He knew the backlash on Twitter because it’s a cesspool. ‘I’m just going to retire. You don’t have to worry because your contract is with you. I’m going to leave wrestling.’ I had to talk him into not retiring.”

(AEW Close Up)

