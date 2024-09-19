Mercedes Mone comments on the future of AEW and WBD, NXT viewership, Renee Paquette note

– This week’s NXT, featuring an appearance from CM Punk, drew 677,000 viewers, up 49,000 viewers from the previous week and the highest since June 18. The show had a 0.21 rating in 18-49, the highest also since June 18, and was #1 on the top 50 cable chart for the night. (Ratings credit: Programming Insider, Colin Vassallo)

– Renee Paquette previously known as Renee Young turns 39 today.

– Mercedes Mone comments on the future of AEW and WBD:

“As for AEW and Warner Bros? Money changes everything, and ever since Mercedes Moné hit the scene, the business has been on fire! Have fun with that, my Moné Haters. Seriously, the future of wrestling looks bright, and it’s just exciting to see where wrestling is going to be in the next five years. AEW has come so far, and these rumors flying around about their next big moves? I’m here for it. I’m excited to see where we end up, but we’ve got to stay patient. This company is just five years old. I defy anyone to compare our progress at this mark to any other company, past or present. With our talent roster and this move, I also think more opportunities will come as WB and Discovery are big ponds to play in. AEW already has a ton of programming and content to offer, but there is a lot of potential and room for more. Your CEO is here to help with all of it.”

Source: Moné Mag Volume 2, Issue #15

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

