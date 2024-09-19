JR on Jim Cornette: “He’s a Hall of Fame guy”

Jim Ross (via Grilling JR) on Jim Cornette:

“He’s still brilliant, there’s no doubt. Most brilliant manager I’ve ever been around, he and Paul Heyman. I had a lot of fun working with those guys. But Corny is special. There’s no doubt, he’s very special.

“The first time I saw him wrestle in an angle I was shocked at how good he was. And he is really good at that. Those days are gone, but nonetheless, I have great memories of them, and it adds to the Cornette legacy without question. I just love the guy.

“I know he’s controversial, and he stirs up the shit, but that’s the business he’s in right now. Like us, he wants people to tune in and click on and help us monetise our projects. These things that we’re doing are not cheap, it costs money to do these deals.

“I miss a lot of the things Cornette did. He was great on the booking committees. Always had ideas. Believe it or not, he added logic to what we were doing, because he understood the business, understood the art of being a villain and being a hero, and the qualifications that are needed in both those two distinctly different areas or jobs.

“It’s a little belated birthday thanks, but Corny’s been a great contributor to the business for years. I know he stirs the shit, and so be it. Doesn’t bother me. He’s not doing anything other than getting clicks, and his website and his podcast are very successful, so good for him.

“He’s a Hall of Fame guy. Whether he makes it or not remains to be seen.”

