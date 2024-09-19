Alexa Bliss voices Maki Ueda in the English track of Netflix’s The Queen of Villains

Alexa Bliss has revealed that she has voiced Japanese wrestler Maki Ueda in the English track of the Netflix series The Queen of Villains, which started streaming today.

The five-episode scripted drama series is based on Kaoru Matsumoto, better known by her ring name Dump Matsumoto, a popular Japanese wrestler from All Japan Women’s Pro-Wrestling during the 1980s.

“I am BEYOND thankful and honored for this amazing experience. I had THE BEST time working with Timmy Red on my first voiceover project,” Bliss wrote on Instagram. “You were so helpful & patient with me (especially with the singing) – I’m just so honored to have voiced for Maki Ueda on this incredible series.”

Bliss also thanked Netflix for the fun opportunity, writing that she loved every second of the series.

You can see the trailer below.

