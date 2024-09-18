Update on next week’s AEW Grand Slam
Announced for AEW Grand Slam…
– Darby Allin vs Jon Moxley
– Hook vs Roderick Strong for the FTW Title
– Matthew & Nicolas Jackson vs Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Tag Team Titles
– Bryan Danielson vs Nigel McGuiness if Bryan is Cleared to Wrestle
Next Wednesday, 9/25
New York, NY#AEWDynamite Grand Slam
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT
AEW Women's World Title Match@MariahMayx vs @YukaSakazaki
The Magical Girl has returned red hot, and now AEW original Yuka Sakazaki
will challenge World Champion Mariah May in New York NEXT Wednesday! https://t.co/qyzbU0OrGt pic.twitter.com/FadcOH9Ni7
