Update on next week’s AEW Grand Slam

Announced for AEW Grand Slam…

– Darby Allin vs Jon Moxley

– Hook vs Roderick Strong for the FTW Title

– Matthew & Nicolas Jackson vs Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Tag Team Titles

– Bryan Danielson vs Nigel McGuiness if Bryan is Cleared to Wrestle

Next Wednesday, 9/25

New York, NY#AEWDynamite Grand Slam

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT AEW Women's World Title Match@MariahMayx vs @YukaSakazaki The Magical Girl has returned red hot, and now AEW original Yuka Sakazaki

will challenge World Champion Mariah May in New York NEXT Wednesday! https://t.co/qyzbU0OrGt pic.twitter.com/FadcOH9Ni7 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 19, 2024

