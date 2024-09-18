Update on next week’s AEW Grand Slam

Sep 18, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Announced for AEW Grand Slam…

– Darby Allin vs Jon Moxley

– Hook vs Roderick Strong for the FTW Title

– Matthew & Nicolas Jackson vs Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Tag Team Titles

– Bryan Danielson vs Nigel McGuiness if Bryan is Cleared to Wrestle

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Babs Wingo

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal