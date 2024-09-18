Rikishi posts cryptic message on X regarding his son Jimmy Uso

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi posted a cryptic message on X about his son Jimmy Uso today, asking for prayers.

“Dear GOD [praying hands emoji] for strength & health to continue,” Rikishi wrote. “Stay prayed for my boy #JonathanFatu.”

Rikishi did not offer any other information, leaving everyone guessing.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Wrestling later wrote that in following up with WWE sources, he was told that they have spoken to Jimmy, “who says he’s fine.” Sapp added that he doesn’t have any further context beyond that.

Jimmy has been off WWE television since the Smackdown following WrestleMania in April and was rumored to be returning soon.

