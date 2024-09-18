Notes on Booker T and Tony Khan

Sep 18, 2024

Booker T via HOF Podcast says RAW going 2 hours means wrestlers will have to step up and prove they are hungry

“Guys are going to have to really, step up their game to want to be a part of that 2 hours. You know, that extra hour 3 being gone means some talents are not going to be seen on the show that week. It might be good also, from a perspective to where guys aren’t being seen and oversaturated at the same time, and not being on TV on a weekly basis. So it’s the best of both worlds.”

— AEW and NFL FILMS have announced “A Day In The Life Of Tony Khan” a documentary following Tony Khan around on the day of the NFL Draft and the AEW Collision that occurred during that weekend.

  JohnS says:
    September 18, 2024 at 5:36 pm

    They can also make better use of the other shows such as Main Event and NXT LVL Up. Instead of plaguing those 1 hour shows with RAW recap (NXT LVL Up is a waste, having Raw Recap, instead of even simply having recap from the actual NXT).

