Early TNA Impact Preview for Thursday

The lineup for the post-Victory Road episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.

On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling confirmed a championship contest for the September 19 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+.

Taped on Saturday in San Antonio, TX., the 9/19 episode of TNA iMPACT will feature the first title defense of new TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna).

Their opponents have yet to be announced.

Also scheduled for the 9/19 show is Mike Santana vs. JDC in a Texas Death Match and an appearance by Joe Hendry.

