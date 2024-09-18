AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight

The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

On Tuesday evening, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to confirm a new match for the show.

“After he was blindsided last Wednesday by Beast Mortos, Ricochet will aim for revenge tomorrow on Wednesday Night Dynamite,” wrote the boss-man of AEW on X.

With that now known, featured below is the updated lineup for the 9/18 show in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

* Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos

* The Elite vs. Don Callis Family

* Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho

* Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb

TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork! With #AEWGrandSlam only a week away, ANYTHING can happen when #AEWDynamite comes to you LIVE from Wilkes-Barre, PA at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/SyRFbKGMZ7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 18, 2024

Be sure to join us at 8PM ET for live coverage!

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

