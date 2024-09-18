AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight

Sep 18, 2024 - by James Walsh

The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

On Tuesday evening, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to confirm a new match for the show.

“After he was blindsided last Wednesday by Beast Mortos, Ricochet will aim for revenge tomorrow on Wednesday Night Dynamite,” wrote the boss-man of AEW on X.

With that now known, featured below is the updated lineup for the 9/18 show in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

* Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos
* The Elite vs. Don Callis Family
* Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho
* Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb

Be sure to join us at 8PM ET for live coverage!

