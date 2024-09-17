WWE NXT REPORT, 9/17/24

Join us tonight for NXT. Booker T and Vic Joseph are on the call. CM Punk will make an announcement during the show and we will bring it to you here first.

Ava starts the show in the ring for a contract signing. She mentions the big upcoming NXT show in Chicago and runs down the card. She announces Trick Williams and Ethan Page to the crowd. Page will be defending the NXT Championship in Chicago. Williams comes out first and addresses the crowd. He runs down Pete Dunne, calling him Butch and since he beat Dunne last week, he will challenging Page in two weeks. Page comes out gushing over himself. Trick tells Page he stole the belt from him. Page says he won and earned it. Page says he loved the shock and surprise on everyone’s face when he wont the belt and this go around Trick will have a face of disappointment. Page then delivers a Razor’s Edge on Williams on the table. Page leaves with no contract signed.

Tony D’Angelo confronts Hammerstone about not beating Oba Femi. Hammerstone refuses to fight Femi a second time and D’Angelo is furious and walks off saying maybe he will take care of Hammerstone instead. Meanwhile Ava is angry backstage about the signing and deals with wrestlers wanting a match at the Chicago show.

Match 1. Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria VS Wendy Choo and Rosemary

Rosemary and Paxley start the match. Lyra tags in and they double Rosemary, while making quick tags in and out. Rosemary ends up rolling up Tatum and tagging in Choo. Paxley rolls up Choo and then scissors her, while rolling around in a circle. Both tag, but this leads to a tandem dropkick by the faces to Choo and Rosemary on the floor. Back from a break, Rosemary and Choo are now in control and working Tatum over in their corner. Tatum tags Lyra who comes in hot. She northern lights Choo, Tatum tags back in and all four enter the match. Rosemary and Lyra fight on the floor. Back in the ring, Choo belly to bellies Tatum off the top. Rosemary gets a two count, but Lyra puts Tatum’s foot on the rope. Lyra goes to the top and leg drops Rosemary on the back of the head and gets the pin.

Winners, Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria

Trick is shown backstage wanting his contract to be signed.

Charlie Dempsey is shown addressing the NQCC. Wren Sinclair interrupts Charlie again. He is annoyed further.

Match 2. Hammerstone VS Tony D’Angelo (with The D’Angelo Family)

Hammerstone strikes the first big blow with a lariat off a whip in the corner. Tony hits a series of belly to bellies and a spinebuster. Hammerstone smiles and lariats D’Angelo twice and chops him in the corner. He then lands a overhead belly to belly. D’Angelo leaves the ring and walks off. The 10 count rings and his family walks off completely confused.

Winner by count out, Hammerstone

Zachary Wentz walks out in street clothes. He cues up a video of Try Miguel being jumped in a parking lot by Wes Lee. This is why they couldn’t challenge for the tag belts last week. Wentz says this feud ends in Chicago, but it will end badly for Lee.

Fatal Influence run down Lola Vice, Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan backstage. We then see those three arguing backstage.

Match 3. Ashante Adonis VS Eddy Thorpe

Adonis jumps Thorpe prior to the bell. These two have been arguing backstage for several weeks. Thorpe comes back with a suplex after a series of kicks. Ashante counters with a series of kicks and then vicious knees. The two trade plows mid ring. Adonis leg sweeps Thorpe into a neck ringer on the second rope. The two land spin kicks and end up on the mat. Ashante dropkicks Thorpe to the floor and then dives on him. Ashante misses a top rope dive. After a jumping DDT by Thorpe, it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Eddy Thorpe

CM Punk is shown walking in the building.

We get a Chase U vignette where the students show their dismay over Ridge Holland turning on them. They want revenge.

Punk’s music hits and he comes out. He is smiling tonight, unlike last time. Punk and Booker T bow to each other and then embrace. Apparently their is no issues between the two as were once mentioned. Punk soaks in the chants of his name. He says he wants to have fun tonight. He says it is cool to be here and he mentions how cool it is to watch the superstars of the future. He mentions Lexis King, Ethan Page, Je’Von Evans, and even Bron Breaker. He talks about asking Shawn Michaels if he could be part of the show in Chicago. Just then Roxanne Perez comes out and interrupts him. She says he is her favorite wrestler of all time, but she says his wife was better. Then she was thrilled he came back, but now she realizes she should have been a Drew McIntyre fan. She then tells him not to come to Chicago. She then says Chicago will be her town when she beats Guilia, it will be hers. Punk says he isn’t upset she came out here, he says he likes the chip on her shoulder. He says Roxanne Perez would fit in probably on the main show, but Guilia is going to ruin her. Her music hits and she comes out. Punk watches as Guilia enters and tells her she has two weeks left. Guilia separates the two.

Kelani Jordan is interviewed backstage. She says he isn’t ducking Fatal Influence now that she is North American Womens Champion. Wren Sinclair walks up and slaps Jordan in the face. She realizes what she did and runs off. Jordan chases her.

The D’Angelo Family ask about Oba Femi and how he got in Tony’s head. Tony admits he is afraid of Femi. The Family is shocked by his admission and he walks off.

Match 4. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights (with NQCC) VS Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander

This match starts quickly with several tags. The NQCC double Cedric to earn the first advantage with a double backdrop. Heights stays on Cedric and works the arm. Myles tags in with Evans. Je’Von clears Myles from the ring. They then take to the air and dive on the NQCC on the floor. Back from the break, Myles has Evans in a headlock. Heights tags in and he and Evans trade blows until Evans spin kicks Heights. Cedric tags in and cleans the ring. He then plants Heights with a driver, Myles makes the save. Heights then lariats Cedric and he and Myles hit a 3 D on Cedric. Myles DDTs him. Evans makes the save. Jordan runs out and chases off Sinclair. Borne is taken out by Evans and then he spinning splashes him from the top for the win.

Winners by pinfall, Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander

Randy Orton then is shown saying he wants Evans in St Louis on Oct 8th.

Ridge Holland is shown running down Chase U. Shawn Spears is shown looking on. Brooks Jensen walks up and he and Spears make their way to the ring.

Match 5. Brooks Jensen (with Shawn Spears) VS Dion Lenox

Brooks starts the match tossing Dion across the ring a few times. Lenox returns the favor several times. Brooks goes the ground and pound with forearms and knee drives. He spin heel kicks him and then suplexes Dion. Dion loses it and punches and backdrops Brooks. Brooks counters with a DDT and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Brooks Jensen

