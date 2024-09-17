WWE News and Notes

– Last week’s season premiere of Smackdown on the USA Network actually saw a slight decrease in viewership from the previous week’s show. Despite this slight dip, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that WWE management are still very happy about Smackdown’s numbers.

– The Coach sounds off on Vince McMahon. He says the allegations against Mr. McMahon are disgusting! Vince blew all his relationships. There wasn’t one person who would go hang out with him to watch football or go drinking at a bar. The only time he was out with someone was because they needed something from him.

Source: Gabby AF

– Dave Meltzer has highlighted the positive impact that the WWE working relationship has had on TNA’s business:

“The WWE stuff with TNA has definitely helped them on pay-per-view. Their PPV number was way up on the last PPV, not this show (Victory Road) but the one before (Slammiversary).

“Their live attendance the last couple shows, they used to get 500-800 on these PPVs now their 2,000 selling out. It’s a positive.”

– Jade Cargill (via The Ringer) on WWE travel:

“The travel is brutal. It’s very, very brutal. The fact that we travel internationally, and then have to turn around, and people have to go to RAW… I think that’s crazy. Plus you literally have to share your life with the WWE Universe.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

