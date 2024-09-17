WWE announces the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event
WWE has announced:
Witness the return of the iconic Saturday Night’s Main Event which will be held at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, N.Y., the site of the first-ever Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Tickets for Saturday Night’s Main Event go on sale Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com. Presale for Saturday Night’s Main Event tickets will begin Thursday, September 19 at 10 a.m. ET.
Your Saturday obsession is back in a big way.
Join us LIVE for a very special Saturday Night’s Main Event, coming to @NassauColiseum on Dec. 14.
Tickets on sale this Friday 9/20 at 10am ET, with presale this Thursday 9/19 at 10am ET.
Pre-register now: https://t.co/uuPvQdForS https://t.co/8PFYcsBzBX
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 17, 2024