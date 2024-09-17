TV insider says AEW deal to be announced next week, offers new details

A report yesterday by John Ourand of Puck News reveled that the AEW television deal with Warner Bros. Discovery will likely come next week unless there are any last-minute changes.

Ourand said that the new agreement will be three years plus an extra year as an option if triggered by the network. Shows on TBS, TNT, and TruTV are part of the deal.

The estimated value by Ourand is reported to be around $170 million annually, a figure which could swing to good or not that good depending if AEW pay-per-views are included in the rights. If AEW PPV rights are included in that figure, it would not represent the big increase that AEW was looking for. Ourand’s report did not mention any PPV deal with Max, something which other insiders said is part of the deal.

Regardless of PPVs or not, the figure would still make AEW the most profitable wrestling company behind WWE.

AEW is also looking into another show with a different network, rumored to be FOX, as their TV deal with WBD will not be exclusive.

