Rhea Ripley admits breaking down backstage when told about Judgment Day break-up

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic, Rhea Ripley admitted that she cried and was upset backstage when she was told that The Judgment Day was breaking up and she and Damian Priest were no longer going to be part of it.

“I’m not ashamed of it, that was me, I was upset. I was like, the last two and a half years of my life is going to be, like, it’s changed now. I can’t go back to that,” she said.

Ripley described the faction as “her boys” and “her family” and it was really sad that it came to an end, but knew that something amazing was about to start.

“And I wasn’t really thinking about that because I was just so emotional. Yeah, that was the most fun that I’ve had in my career in a long time,” she continued. “I felt invincible. I felt like I could go out there and just be a cheeky little menace and get away with it, for real, and have fun with my friends.”

Ripley credited the group for helping her career more than she can put into words but now she’s loving her time “absolutely brutalizing” the faction.

“They’re not the real Judgment Day. They’re street trash,” she concluded.

