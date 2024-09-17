Konnan accuses AEW on leaking negative information, WWE files name trademark

– Konnan accused AEW of leaking negative information as a strategy to tarnish the reputations of the Lucha Brothers, Pentagon and Rey Fenix, “What’s funny about this? Gee, why didn’t this come out before they were leaving? Number one. Number two, why didn’t we hear about this in the past? Because if you’re a bad seed, you’re a bad seed everywhere. They worked in Impact, and we never heard that. They worked in MLW, and we never heard that. They worked in AAA, and we never heard that. So, how are they hard to work with? They’re constantly doing jobs. I think this is what the company is saying to make them look bad on their way out to their fans, like maybe we really didn’t want them, instead of acknowledging they got kicked to the curb.

– WWE has filed to trademark:

SHOTZI BLACKHEART

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

