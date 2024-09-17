Armando Estrada signs with WWE

Armando Estrada has signed with WWE.

The former manager of Umaga confirmed the news with a statement released via X.

“I’m happy to announce that I have signed a 5 year Legends/Nostalgia contract with WWE for special appearances [and] merchandising, including action figures, video games, [and] more,” he wrote via X.

He added, “Great to be back in the fold with them!”

