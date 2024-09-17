Armando Estrada signs with WWE

Sep 17, 2024 - by James Walsh

Armando Estrada has signed with WWE.

The former manager of Umaga confirmed the news with a statement released via X.

“I’m happy to announce that I have signed a 5 year Legends/Nostalgia contract with WWE for special appearances [and] merchandising, including action figures, video games, [and] more,” he wrote via X.

He added, “Great to be back in the fold with them!”

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Madison Blake

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal