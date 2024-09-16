Wade Barrett wants one more match against Drew McIntyre at Wembley Stadium

WWE today posted a video of career highlights of Wade Barrett, the current Raw color commentator, who corrected the post by saying, “Career highlights, thus far.”

The former leader of The Nexus has made it clear that he would step back in the ring under the right circumstances, and recently, in an interview with AceOdds, he said that he wanted that match to be against Drew McIntyre at Wembley Stadium.

“Anytime I get asked this question, if I could have one match for the remainder of my days on this planet and you’re allowed one more match, who would it be? And it would absolutely be me against Drew McIntyre at Wembley Stadium,” Barrett told AceOdds. “A sold out Wembley Stadium, I think that is the pinnacle for British wrestling, especially if you’re fans of the era back when Davey Boy and Bret Hart competed in 92 at that Summer Slam.”

Barrett added that while he would come back for that and it’s a pipe dream, it’s not something he’s actively pursuing or trying to pursue.

“I’m fit and healthy, if something came up where they say ‘okay, there’s a match here, would you be interested in doing it?’ if it makes sense to me and I was excited to do it, absolutely, I could.”

He did shoot down returning to the ring full time, saying that the prospect of physically grinding the current schedule month after month after month is not for him at this point in time.

Barrett also gave props to Drew McIntyre for the job he has been doing for the past several months in WWE.

