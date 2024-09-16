Vickie Guerrero comments on Smackdown appearance

Former Smackdown General Manager Vickie Guerrero said it was a “blessing” to be at the Smackdown premiere, meeting familiar faces and meeting new ones.

“It’s so good to be here. It’s such a good time tonight. I love it,” she told Byron Saxton after the show. “To come back and to be asked to be here tonight, of course, how can you say no? This is my home. This is where everything started. To see all my old friends and just familiar faces and meet new ones, it’s a blessing tonight.”

Guerrero, who spent time in AEW before making her first WWE appearance on Friday, added that she was “like a little girl in a candy store” seeing the new generation come up and sit with the girls and talk to them and get to know them.

Her last appearance on WWE television was on the Smackdown 1000 episode which aired on October 16, 2018.

