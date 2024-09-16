Tony Khan addresses fans in Jacksonville

AEW hosted a special event today in Florida, ahead of the NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cleveland Browns. AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance, addressing the crowd before a special match celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

The action featured Sammy Guevara and Hologram teaming up to defeat The Beast Mortos and Matt Taven. The match took place at Flex Field, the Jaguars’ indoor practice facility, which is part of the same complex as EverBank Stadium and Daily’s Place, the latter serving as AEW’s home venue.

Tony Khan present and Hologram’s entrance at today's AEW match before the Jaguars game in EverBank Stadium! pic.twitter.com/PNrYRNxsdR — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) September 15, 2024

