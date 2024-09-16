Mercedes Moné planned to work with Megan thee Stallion in AEW

PWInsider reports WWE made the play to work with Megan thee Stallion after hearing Mercedes Moné planned to work with her in AEW.

At one point there were expectations that Megan Thee Stallion would partner with Mercedes Mone in AEW.

Megan and Mercedes met while at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Japan as they were fans of each other. The meeting opened up negotiations between their managers.

After the two sides had agreed to do something together, Monè publicly mentioned the idea while promoting AEW All In, noting that she was hoping to get Stallion in the ring in AEW.

There had been conversations about the two doing something together in WWE as far back as 2021.

After Mone went public, WWE made the deal to have Stallion’s song Neva Play, which caught the Monè circle by surprise. Whether this means the end of any potential Mone-Stallion alliance remains to be seen, but obviously, the WWE deal didn’t help.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

