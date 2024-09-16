Konnan says Tessa Blanchard was difficult to work with, Grayson Waller booked in Australia

While speaking on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan Comments On his experience working with Tessa Blanchard.

“She was difficult to work with in Mexico. Her and Daga, who were living in TJ (Tijuana) together, would show up late for just about everything. One time, she badmouthed Taya, which Taya is like my little sister, which I did not appreciate. One time she told me point blank, ‘I don’t give a (expletive) about Mexico. I’m only here because of Daga.’ We’d be watching the monitor and 4:4 she’d be like, ‘Well, why don’t you do this and why don’t you do this? How come in Mexico they don’t do this?’ I go, ‘Because it’s not American wrestling, you’re in Mexico dude.’ … She was very immature.”

– WWE star Grayson Waller vs Jimmy Townsend at PWA Colosseum 2024.

⚔️ COLOSSEUM SATURDAY ⚔️

JIMMY TOWNSEND VS GRAYSON WALLER IS ON Can @prefectjimmy swim? Or will he sink? Find out OCTOBER 12 ⚔️ PWA's GRAND FINAL ⚔️

Metro Theatre, Sydney October 12-13

GET TIX NOW ️ https://t.co/1wGopipDIU@GraysonWWE pic.twitter.com/O7S6k49NUP — PWA Black Label (@PWAaustralia) September 16, 2024

