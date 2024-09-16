Konnan on why Ricochet didn’t work in WWE, MJF booked by MCW

Sep 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Konnan says Ricochet failed in WWE because he never put in enough effort despite being talented

“After Rey Mysterio, there was nobody as good as Ricochet was. WWE are very hands-on, and I never saw the Ricochet I saw on Lucha Underground. I never saw the Ricochet that I saw in Tijuana.”

(Konnan via K100)

– MJF returns to MCW Pro Wrestling on Sunday, November 10th for FanJam3 in Joppa, Maryland.

Tickets go on sale Monday, September 16th.

