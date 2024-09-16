JBL takes the blame for Baron Corbin, Angle praises Omega and Ospreay

– Kurt Angle (via K&S Wrestlefest) praises Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay, calling the AEW bout ‘a match to remember’:

“I love Kenny Omega, I think he’s a great talent. He can have a five-star match with just about anybody, the kid’s really well-versed.

“I didn’t know about his injuries but man, I saw the one match with him and (Will Ospreay). That was a match to remember. They really lit it up that night.”

– At the end of TNA Wrestling’s 2024 Emergence PPV event, WWE Hall of Famer JBL (John Layfield) made his debut with the promotion. JBL was previously part of AAA’s Triplemania event in Mexico City by accompanying Nic Nemeth to the ring and then appeared at a Game Changer wrestling show.

During an interview with Huge Pop, JBL explained why he has become active in the wrestling business again following his time as a manager for Baron Corbin…

“I hope to do something. You mentioned Baron Corbin, and I feel bad because if you’re going to blame somebody, blame me. I’m the old guy. I don’t want that to be my last memory from wrestling. If my last memory was Rey Mysterio and 23 seconds, that’s how I wanted to go out. The Von Erichs were going into the Hall of Fame, it was in Texas. It was a perfect swan song. Then, I came back and it didn’t work. I don’t want that to be the last. I don’t know what I’m going to do. I have some ideas, but hopefully that won’t be the swan song.”

(quote: Jeremy Lambert)

