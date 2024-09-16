Brie Bella encouraged sister Nikki to file for divorce

It was reported on August 29th that Artem Chingvintsev, the husband of former WWE star Nikki Garcia aka Nikki Bella, was arrested on a felony domestic violence (battery) charge. It was later revealed that Nikki asked for legal and physical custody of their son Matteo in divorce documents.

In an update on the situation, eonline.com is reporting that Artem filed a response to her divorce papers. It was noted that Artem requested spousal support from Garcia and asked her to pay his attorneys fees. Furthermore, Artem is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their son.

Entertainment Tonight also stated the following about the divorce…

“A source tells ET, Nikki Garcia was ‘scared and rattled’ after her husband, Artem Chigvintsev, was arrested for domestic violence in August. Her twin sister, Brie, encouraged her to file for divorce, as ‘any sort of violence does not fly’ and she was ‘worried about Nikki and her son.’”

