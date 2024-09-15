Triple H likes Daniel Garcia, the Mysterio’s attended UFC 306 (video)

– It has recently been reported that AEW star Daniel Garcia is set to re-sign with the company however he is yet to put pen to paper on that reported new deal. WWE are also interested in signing him as Triple H is a fan of him. Ibou of Wrestle Purists has revealed that Triple H believes Daniel Garcia to be the “next great technical wrestler”, comparing him to current AEW stars Roderick Strong and AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson. It is said that both Triple H and William Regal “rave” about Garcia, and are “horny” to sign him.

– Rey and Dominick Mysterio attended last night’s UFC show…

Rey Mysterio unmasking and gifting Dana White his mask last night at #UFC306 #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/IK4EbuGH7V — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 15, 2024

DOMINIK MYSTERIO AND REY MYSTERIO KEEPING KAYFABE ALIVE IN 2024 YOU LOVE TO SEE IT #NocheUFC #UFC306 pic.twitter.com/c36vyFE4lh — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 15, 2024

