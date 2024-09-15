Steph De Lander to undergo neck surgery, out for up to 10 months

Steph De Lander will be out of action for the foreseeable future after she announced at TNA Victory Road that she will need to undergo neck surgery.

De Lander was supposed to team up with Matt Cardona to take on PCO and Rhino in a tag team match but the match did not take place.

In a digital exclusive posted yesterday TNA’s Gia Miller reported that De Lander will be sidelined between six to ten months, depending on recovery.

She recently extended her deal with TNA through the rest of the year.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

