Match that could lure Undertaker out of retirement, Stephen Amell on his CM Punk experience

– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has officially retired, hanging up his iconic boots and hat, but there is one match that could potentially lure “The Deadman” back into the ring. Reflecting on his career during the “Six Feet Under” podcast, The Undertaker revealed that a rematch against D-Generation X might be the only bout that could entice him out of retirement. You would think all the experience that was involved in that match that we could have done that in our sleep. That may be the only match if we did it again that I would come out of retirement for. Just to see if we could top how bad it was the first time we did it. A man lost his pec, man lost his pride, man lost his mask.

– Stephen Amell talked with @ChrisVanVliet about his experience working with CM Punk:

“Phil wasn’t originally in that part. We had shot a bunch of stuff with a different actor and a different actress playing Ricky Rabies and I think Vicky Rabies, but with everything that went down with the pandemic they had to bow out. So we got Phil in and he was great like just great guy to work with, good actor and I stand by my match that I had with him. It was a lot of fun. And if that’s 5% of the reason that we got him back in the business then I’m good with that.

He’s a super, super nice guy, he does not take any sh-t from anyone, period.”

