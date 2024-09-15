Konnan says wrestling couple split, ROH “Honor Club” subscription note

Sep 15, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Konnan has heard from reputable sources that Britt Baker and Adam Cole are no longer together:

“I’m going to tell you something a source sent me. Also, I didn’t even know this was thrown in here—she’s no longer with Cole. They are definitely broken up. This is what the person put at the end: ‘He’s better off, she’s unhinged.’”

Source: Keepin it 100

– ROH’s subscription service “Honor Club” has released the entire career rivalry between Nigel McGuinness and Bryan Danielson, including every match where the two faced each other, in anticipation for their upcoming singles match at AEW “Dynamite: Grand Slam” on 9/25.

