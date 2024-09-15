Bully Ray underwhelmed by Cody’s title reign
Bull Ray says Cody’s title reign is only underwhelming because of the lack of a real true “super heel” contender.
Here’s the quote.
“He hasn’t had a heel like The Rock. Now I know we are asking a lot, it is difficult to come out of an angle that main evented WrestleMania with a guy portraying the heel like The Rock. So (title reign) underwhelming because I don’t think we have had the right mega heel. I love that Cody answers people on social media, I love that Cody shows up at people’s weddings… I think it is underwhelming because of the lack of super heels.”
– Bully Ray via Busted Open Radio