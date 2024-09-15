Athena reaches a milestone, Kevin Nash on his greatest accomplishment in wrestling

– Athena has officially passed Samoa Joe’s record for longest reigning ROH World Champion of all time.

– Kevin Nash says his greatest accomplishment in wrestling was picking the guys in Kliq to go on the road with. The guys in the Kliq changed the wrestling scene forever. Now one runs WWE and the other runs NXT. He says “Those m************r changed everything. You name a f*******g group of five guys, at any point in time, that did what they did and are doing still, in some capacity.”

Source: Kliq This

