What happened after the Smackdown cage match (video)

Friday’s edition of WWE Smackdown, the first one since the show moved from FOX to USA Network, kicked off with Cody Rhodes successfully defending his WWE Universal title against Solo Sikoa.

After the match, Cody was attacked by the rest of The Bloodline. Roman Reigns ended up making his return and got into a brawl with The Bloodline. There was a tease of Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu but Solo pulled Fatu out of the ring. The Tongas attacked Reigns but then Cody helped Reigns fight them off. The was a moment of tension between Cody and Reigns.

