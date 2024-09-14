Update on WWE’s television deals

– There will be commercials on Netflix when WWE RAW arrives on the platform, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

One reason Netflix picked up RAW is that they are working to incorporate commercials into their programming, and the pro wrestling audience is already accustomed to seeing ads during shows.

However, Netflix will have more flexibility compared to traditional television. They can adjust the timing and duration of commercial breaks without the need for the show to adhere strictly to the second.

– WWE’s deal with Hulu ends this week with next day streaming for SmackDown moving to Peacock.

