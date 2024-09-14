Several WWE Hall of Famers appear at Smackdown premiere

Several WWE Hall of Famers and WWE Superstars appeared on the premiere episode of Smackdown on USA Network yesterday night.

Rob Van Dam, Katie Forbes, Vickie Guerrero, Booker T, Sharmell, Michael PS Hayes, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, William Regal and Bobby Roode were joined by current WWE Superstars Sheamus, Ludwig Kaiser, World Heavyweight champion Gunther, and Damian Priest on the broadcast.

None of them did anything in particular except for posing for the cameras when it was their cue on television.

The broadcast was opened by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

So great to see these absolute legends at the premiere of #SmackDown last night on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/NR8JEVD6Tr — WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2024

