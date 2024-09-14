Over 15,000 tickets sold for Survivor Series: WarGames 2024

Ticket tracking service @WrestleTix is reporting that Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 already has over 15,000 tickets sold following yesterday’s general on-sale.

The Rogers Arena in Vancouver is being used in full and currently set up for just over 17,200 tickets. There is no stage as per the seating chart and tickets behind where the stage would be were also on sale.

The cheapest single ticket is CA $300 plus another CA $79 in fees. There are hundreds of seats in Section 300 – the top part of the arena – where they are labeled as Platinum and selling for CA $675 plus CA $129 in fees.

The majority of floor seats are not sold yet simply because prices are super ridiculous, with ringside seats selling for CA $5,000. Row 10 seats next to the aisle are CA $4,000 plus another CA $722 in fees.

With these prices, WWE is surely set to break another arena record in terms of gate revenue, at least for any show in Canada.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

