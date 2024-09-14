New Smackdown theme song from Megan Thee Stallion and RM

Sep 14, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

Smackdown last night opened with a brand new theme song titled Neva Play, a song performed by Megan Thee Stallion featuring South Korean rapper RM of the popular group BTS.

The song was released as a single on September 6, 2024, through Stallion’s own Hot Girl Productions and Warner Music Group.

The 29-year-old Stallion is a wrestling fan and recently Mercedes Mone revealed that she was trying to get Stallion to do something with her in AEW.

