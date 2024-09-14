Owens wants to face Cena on his retirement tour, Angle still open to manage

Sep 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Kevin Owens says he would love to face John Cena on his retirement tour:

“I am incredibly indebted to him and for that, but also for what he’s been for the last several years, always somebody that’s willing to talk. Always there if I need advice, or anything about wrestling, or about life, about cars.

He’s a great, great guy. I consider him a friend, and I’d love to face him at any point for sure”

(Via Daily Mail)

– Kurt Angle would be open to managing American Made. He would even take bumps!

Source: K & S WrestleFest

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Red Velvet

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal