Owens wants to face Cena on his retirement tour, Angle still open to manage
– Kevin Owens says he would love to face John Cena on his retirement tour:
“I am incredibly indebted to him and for that, but also for what he’s been for the last several years, always somebody that’s willing to talk. Always there if I need advice, or anything about wrestling, or about life, about cars.
He’s a great, great guy. I consider him a friend, and I’d love to face him at any point for sure”
(Via Daily Mail)
– Kurt Angle would be open to managing American Made. He would even take bumps!
Source: K & S WrestleFest