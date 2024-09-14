JR not approached for ‘Mr. McMahon’ Docuseries, Toni Storm challenges Mayu Iwatani (video)

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross will be one notable name not set to appear in the series, with JR saying the following on his Grilling JR podcast:

“No one closer to Vince than me at certain times in my tenure. Right-hand man-type material, but I never got a call. Maybe they didn’t feel like I was viable enough to follow up,” said Ross. “I would have been happy to do an interview if I had been approached, but that didn’t occur and I’m not sure why because I know every secret, every corner, the whole nine yards. My feelings aren’t hurt because I wasn’t involved in it. It might be better that I wasn’t because it will make it easier to watch because a lot of us hate seeing ourselves on television.”

Ross continued: “I don’t know what Tony Khan would have thought about it, and I certainly would have got his blessing before I proceeded because I’m loyal to who I work for and Tony has been awfully good to me. This assignment that I have where I’m doing the main events at the AEW pay-per-views is significant. It’s a unique schedule. Nobody in my kind of work has ever had anything like this offered to them and I’ve taken advantage of it. I like to think, I hope, that my work on TV is holding up well and working out good. I don’t want to jeopardise that. I wouldn’t jeopardise that for anything. I don’t need it. I don’t need the money, but I would have done an interview.”

– Former AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm interrupted Stardom’s event in Osaka to challenge Mayu Iwatani for an IWGP Women’s Championship at the company’s October 5 event in Nagoya.

Former #AEW Women’s champ Toni Storm has challenged Mayu Iwatani for her IWGP Women’s title in Nagoya 10/5!#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/fAV8kg2Jsf — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 14, 2024

