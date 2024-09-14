Independent wrestler opens up about being abused as a child

Devlyn Macabre posted the following on Facebook:

I truly went through hell during my childhood. And I’m making this stuff public in case something ever happened to me. This is not the wrestler Dev Lynn speaking, this is me, Brianna Bibby.

Please read if you feel to. This does have heavy subject matter.

My dad, is a drug addict. He’s been in prison so many times for things ranging to drugs to attempted murder. My parents split when I was 5 years old and I went with my dad because he left my mom in so much debt. My dad was a drug dealer, he has or had gang ties and exposed me to this lifestyle at such a young age.

I grew up in a small town called White Springs Florida. Where my dad had a notorious reputation for all the wrong things. Because of my last name I was bullied in school by kids and the teachers. My dad didn’t take me to school often which resulted in me being held back.

Growing up all I knew was fighting. My dad would piss someone off, and their kids would come to school the next day looking for a fight.

I was abused in every shape and form. He loves to deny it as well. Wrestling was and always an outlet for me.

Now if you’re at this point I thank you. I always try to stay positive and take my past experiences and grow from them.

I ended up leaving the situation with my mom after she came and got me after finding out everything. My mom has always been my rock.

I moved to Gainesville Florida when I was 14. That is my hometown, where I am proud to come from.

I was never proud to come from White Springs. When you enter the town, a confederate flag welcomes you. And to me that’s all you need to know about that town. It has always had racist roots.

As I entered my teenage years, instead of after school activities I was in therapy. 2x a week.

I was diagnosed with complex PTSD, major depressive disorder, and ADHD. My PTSD will never go away but I’ve grown to manage the symptoms.

Now as an adult, I do have a hard time trusting others, especially men because of my dad.

I find myself with only a couple family members because my father’s side want nothing to do with me, and the one cousin that truly cared about me, was murdered.

I can go on and on. But I won’t continue the sob story. The point of this post is to let others know that you can survive hell. And if you ever need to talk to someone, do it.

For all the people who deal with those struggles, I’m sorry. I would t wish PTSD on my worst enemy. But hopefully we can all grow together and become stronger.

Thank you for reading this.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

