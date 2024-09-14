Drew McIntyre on CM Punk’s return, ESPN’s most influential list, Penelope Ford note
– ESPN published a list of the top 15 “most influential people in boxing, MMA and wrestling”, featuring Nick Khan, Triple H, The Rock, Tony Khan and Logan Paul:
1 – Turki Alalshikh
2 – Dana White
3 – Nick Khan
4 – Canelo Alvarez
5 – Triple H
6 – The Rock
7 – Conor McGregor
8 – Hunter Campbell
9 – Eddie Hearn
10 – Al Haymon
11 – Faisal Bafarat/Dr Rakan Hussain Alharthy
12 – Tony Khan
13 – Jake & Logan Paul
14 – Oscar De La Hoya
15 – Bob Arum
– Drew McIntyre (via PWInsider) on CM Punk’s return to WWE and how he understands its business:
“I was pretty annoyed (that CM Punk returned to WWE), but I understand business and I understand why it was done. But, I found it interesting that everybody started going, ‘Oh, it’s obviously going to be this, or obviously going to be this guy.’ I was sitting there thinking, there’s a lot of real history here, and a lot of real feelings I’ve got and if I get the opportunity, I know we could tell the most compelling story of all, Because no matter my real feelings, I’m still a professional, you know? He’s still a professional, and we’ve been given the platform to show the world what we can truly do creatively.”
– Happy birthday to….
Happy Birthday to @thePenelopeFord! pic.twitter.com/5eh44CB3P1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2024