Drew McIntyre on CM Punk’s return, ESPN’s most influential list, Penelope Ford note

– ESPN published a list of the top 15 “most influential people in boxing, MMA and wrestling”, featuring Nick Khan, Triple H, The Rock, Tony Khan and Logan Paul:

1 – Turki Alalshikh

2 – Dana White

3 – Nick Khan

4 – Canelo Alvarez

5 – Triple H

6 – The Rock

7 – Conor McGregor

8 – Hunter Campbell

9 – Eddie Hearn

10 – Al Haymon

11 – Faisal Bafarat/Dr Rakan Hussain Alharthy

12 – Tony Khan

13 – Jake & Logan Paul

14 – Oscar De La Hoya

15 – Bob Arum

– Drew McIntyre (via PWInsider) on CM Punk’s return to WWE and how he understands its business:

“I was pretty annoyed (that CM Punk returned to WWE), but I understand business and I understand why it was done. But, I found it interesting that everybody started going, ‘Oh, it’s obviously going to be this, or obviously going to be this guy.’ I was sitting there thinking, there’s a lot of real history here, and a lot of real feelings I’ve got and if I get the opportunity, I know we could tell the most compelling story of all, Because no matter my real feelings, I’m still a professional, you know? He’s still a professional, and we’ve been given the platform to show the world what we can truly do creatively.”

