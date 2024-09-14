9/14/24 AEW Collision Results

– AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry pinned Christopher Daniels.

– Wheeler Yuta says Bryan Danielson is doing the best he can after All Out, and reveals he hasn’t spoken to any of the other Blackpool Combat Club members since that night

– ROH Champion Mark Briscoe & Hologram & Kyle O’Reilly defeated The Premier Athletes.

– Wheeler Yuta defeated Anthony Henry.

– Anna Jay is back from Japan and sets her sights on Mariah May & Mercedes Mone

– Isiah Kassidy, Komander & Marq Quen win in Trios action

– Yuka Sakazaki defeated Serena Deeb.

– Hook vs Roderick Strong for the FTW Title is announced for AEW Grand Slam

– Juice Robinson and The Gunns defeated The Gates of Agony & Brian Cage.

– Queen Aminata defeated Robyn Renegade.

– The House of Black respond to The Righteous, Top Flight, Lio Rush, & Action Andretti and offer to face all seven of them at the same time

– FTR defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans. They attacked FTR after but The Outrunners made the save.

