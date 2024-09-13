Upcoming NXT event relocated

The WWE NXT show scheduled for St Louis, Missouri on October 8 set to feature Randy Orton has been RELOCATED to Chesterfield, Missouri:

“The NXT event scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis has been relocated to The Factory at The District in Chesterfield, Missouri. Refunds and exchanges are available at all original points of purchase.

“Tickets for the NXT event at The Factory at The District will go on sale next Wednesday, September 18 at 12 PM CT via Ticketmaster.”

(WWE)

