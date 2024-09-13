TKO President Mark Shapiro puts brands Netflix as “their best partner yet”

TKO President Mark Shapiro told a crowd at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference that Netflix could be their best partner yet, even though officially, their relationship won’t start till January 2025.

“I’ve seen their promotion plans, their marketing plans, the way they’re getting behind us, the way they’re using the NFL holiday games to promote WWE Raw moving to Netflix,” Shapiro said. “They are going to be a battleship when it comes to helping us grow our brand and grow our audience.”

Netflix signed a global TV deal for 10 years earlier this year, with multiple countries where there’s a TV deal expiring or no TV deal at all, getting all WWE content on Netflix. In the United States, only Raw will be on Netflix but other worldwide countries will also benefit from Smackdown, NXT, and the premium live events being on the same streaming service.

WWE content is expected to be splashed all across the front pages of Netflix to all its 277 million subscribers worldwide, giving WWE a lot of different exposure.

WWE Raw is getting in the ring with Netflix! Starting in January 2025, Netflix will exclusively stream WWE Raw in the US, Canada, UK, & Latin America. Every single week, all year long. https://t.co/4hiJ2bBpQG pic.twitter.com/i7lz1k80YL — Netflix (@netflix) January 23, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

