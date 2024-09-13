Quick WWE Smackdown preview
WWE SmackDown match card – September 13, 2024:
1. Undisputed WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa
2. Kevin Owens & a Mystery Partner vs A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory)
3. Carmelo Hayes vs Andrade
4. Roman Reigns Returns
Tomorrow night, LIVE from Seattle, @CodyRhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage for the Undisputed WWE Championship will kick off #SmackDown’s monumental return to @USANetwork at 8/7c.
As for the rest of the show… you’ll just have to wait and see. pic.twitter.com/l32zCEvdwc
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 12, 2024