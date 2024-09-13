Quick WWE Smackdown preview

WWE SmackDown match card – September 13, 2024:

1. Undisputed WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa

2. Kevin Owens & a Mystery Partner vs A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory)

3. Carmelo Hayes vs Andrade

4. Roman Reigns Returns

5. Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Tomorrow night, LIVE from Seattle, @CodyRhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage for the Undisputed WWE Championship will kick off #SmackDown’s monumental return to @USANetwork at 8/7c.

As for the rest of the show… you’ll just have to wait and see. pic.twitter.com/l32zCEvdwc

— Triple H (@TripleH) September 12, 2024