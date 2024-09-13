Quick WWE Smackdown preview

Sep 13, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE SmackDown match card – September 13, 2024:

1. Undisputed WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa

2. Kevin Owens & a Mystery Partner vs A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory)

3. Carmelo Hayes vs Andrade

4. Roman Reigns Returns

