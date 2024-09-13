Mercedes Moné wants to avoid hardcore matches

Mercedes Moné says she’s at a place in her career where she’d like to avoid doing hardcore matches, but has an exception for AEW:

“While I credit talents who go to the extreme in terms of violence inflicted upon themselves for their passion and courage, I also want talent to have longevity and to graduate from this world healthy and able to function.

Our bodies go through enough with all the bumps, not to mention the travel and schedule. Personally, I’m at a place careerwise where I’d like to avoid extreme matches… unless it’s a true big value add to the company.”

(via Moné Mag)

